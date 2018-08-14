The RNC says the death of a man who fell from a downtown St. John’s building is not suspicious. The 57-year-old from Conception Bay South was pronounced dead on the scene yesterday afternoon. Police say he fell from the sixth floor of the Sonco parking garage on Clift’s-Baird’s Cove Road. He was found on Harbour Drive near Atlantic Place. The name of the deceased is not being released. As the investigation continues, the RNC is looking to speak with witnesses who may have seen the fall or those who were in the area of Atlantic Place and Harbour Drive around 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

