Police and paramedics were called to Craigmiller Avenue around 4:00 a.m. This morning. Residents in the area report hearing what they believed were four gunshots around 4:10. What appears to be a body covered in a yellow blanket lays in the street. Nearby, a SUV with its driver’s door still open is parked on the wrong side of the road. Heavily armed police officers have a home surrounded. The street has been closed for several hours. An ambulance is standing by. Police have been asking residents to stay in their homes and shelter in place. This is a developing situation and is still unfolding at this hour.