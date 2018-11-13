Police in St. John’s are investigating two separate armed taxi robberies.

Around 5:30 this morning the RNC responded to the area of Cornwall Heights of a report by a taxi driver who was called to the area for a fare – when a male entered his taxi with a firearm and attempted to rob him. The suspect was not successful at obtaining any cash from the driver but did assault him. The driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries. The firearm was not discharged during the robbery.

A short time later, just after 6:00 a.m., RNC were called to a second armed robbery on Amherst Place. Another taxi driver reported that he was called to the area to pick up a fare when a male entered the taxi with a firearm. The driver fled the car and was not injured. The male suspect stole the taxi and crashed it nearby and fled on a foot with a second male.

In both cases, the suspect was described as wearing a dark (possibly grey) hoody. Police Dog Services were called to the area but were not able to locate the suspect(s). RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing this investigation.