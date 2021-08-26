Few details are available at this hour but we do know that shortly before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night there were several 911 calls reporting a disturbance on Carter’s Hill.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to the area. When they arrived, one person was on the ground. Witnesses described first responders performing CPR on the person.

Witness also describe an altercation between two people, with including a lot of yelling.

There was also a blood trail that led from the body, that was covered up, up Cookstown Road towards Lemarchant Road. Later, police placed evidence markers along the blood trail.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser. Constable James Cadigan has said there is no risk to the public.

Police also seized a number of items at the scene. They could be seen being placed in brown paper evidence bags.

There remains a heavy police presence in the area and they are expected to remain on the scene throughout the night. An autopsy is expected to be carried out Friday, that will determine the exact cause of death.

Several roads in the area, including Carter’s Hill, are close and people are asked to avoid the area.