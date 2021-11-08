The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to an apparent robbery at a centre-city restaurant Sunday evening.

Police were seen at China Town Eatery on Campbell Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Officers inside the restaurant interviewed staff while Police Dog Services searched the surrounding neighbourhood.

Forensic Services were also seen photographing and removing a damaged cash register from behind some nearby homes. There was no word at the time if there were any injuries, or if any weapons were used at the time of the apparent robbery.