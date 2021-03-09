Police are reporting two significant drug seizures and an arrest in the metro St. John’s region since the New Year.

On Jan. 20, the RNC and RCMP made a significant seizure of illicit drugs in the metro region. Officers seized four kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of MDMA and 48 pounds of illicit cannabis flower. The value of this seizure at the user level is approximately $1.5 million dollars. This investigation remains active.

In a separate investigation on March 5, officers worked with Canada Post inspectors to seize just over one kilogram of cocaine in the metro region. A 20-year-old man from Ontario was arrested in connection with the investigation. He was released from custody with charges pending, as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.