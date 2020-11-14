Police are warning drivers to slow down as a messy mix of rain and snow has resulted in multiple collisions.

“We have responded to eight collisions in the metro region in the last four hours,” the RNC said on Twitter. “With darkness approaching we are reminding #nltraffic to reduce your speed when driving in inclement weather.”

The RCMP said Saturday that emergency crews were on the scene of a motor-vehicle collision one kilometre west of the Little Harbour East turnoff. The highway has since been declared passable.