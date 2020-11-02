A 59-year-old Hare Bay man has died from injuries sustained in a workplace incident in Terra Nova National Park near Glovertown that occurred on Friday.

At approximately 10 a.m., Glovertown RCMP, along with Emergency Medical Services, responded to a report of an accident at the compound in Terra Nova National Park. The injured man was transported to James Paton Hospital in Gander where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety are engaged. The investigation is ongoing.