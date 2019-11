RNC are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a center city assault back in September.

Can you identify this man? After receiving a detailed description of a suspect believed to be responsible for a center city assault in September, our forensic artist provided this sketch in an attempt to identify the man. RNC File # 2019-51626 #nlcrime pic.twitter.com/6Wkclmven5 — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) November 14, 2019