In the interest of public safety, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is advising the public of the release of high-risk violent sex offender Dennis MURPHY. MURPHY, 59, has been released following the completion of a federal sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for sex offences against young females.

This advisory is being issued because the RNC has reasonable grounds to fear that MURPHY will commit another violent sexual offence. MURPHY’s behaviour has been described as predatory in that he commits sex offences against young and vulnerable females, often under the age of 18, by supplying them with drugs and alcohol. The RNC has a duty to warn the public of the risk MURPHY poses to the community.

MURPHY is residing in the Paradise area.

MUPRHY has been placed on a number of Court ordered conditions which include:

– Remain in his residence with curfew hours of 9pm to 6am daily

– Do not possess any weapon

– Do not possess any knife or sharp object

– Do not attempt to communicate with any previous victims or their family members

– Do not possess, or consume any drug not prescribed by a medical professional

– Do not consume, purchase or be in the possession of alcohol

– Do not enter any bar or other establishment where alcohol sales is the primary source of business.

– Do not enter any home which is the residence of any child under the age of 18 unless in immediate and continued presence of parent/guardian of the child.

– Do not engage in any activity that involves contact with children under the age of 18, including through the use of a computer system

– Refrain from any activity, employment, or volunteer work that would bring him into contact with any person under the age of 18.

– Refrain from being present within 100 meters of any public park, swimming pool, daycare, school ground, or community center where one might reasonably expect children under the age of 18 to be present.

– Refrain from entering any personal or romantic relationship or cohabitation (including common-law relationship or marriage) with anyone who is parent of or is in the care of any child under the age of 18 unless they have been informed by a police agency of these conditions.

– Do not attend any shopping mall, retail outlet or other business for any purpose outside of conducting business and do not loiter, linger, initiate or encourage any contact with any person under the age of 18 while on such premises.

– Do not participate in any organization whether as a volunteer or otherwise where children under the age of 18 are expected to be present.

Anyone with information about any breaches of these conditions by MURPHY can contact the RNC at 729-8000.

The RNC is issuing this information and warning after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is in the public interest to inform the members of the community.

MURPHY is described as 5’6, average build, with balding light grey hair.

Members of the public are advised that the intent of this release is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures. Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of harassment or vigilante action against MURPHY and such actions will not be tolerated.