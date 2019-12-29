Police in Grand Falls-Windsor have recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler.

A 36-year-old man was missing since yesterday, after going through the ice of a pond in the vicinity of New Bay Road in Grand Falls-Windsor.

His body was recovered today by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Earlier story

RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor responded to an incident yesterday afternoon, where a man is believed to have gone through an ice pond on a snowmobile.

Search efforts occurred until 7:40 pm last night, and are ongoing today.

NTV News will update the story as information becomes available.