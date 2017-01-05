Police raid ‘herbal wellness centre’ in downtown St. John’s; two arrested

Police have raided another shop in downtown St. John’s.

This time it was an “herbal wellness centre” on Water Street called The Healing Tree. The RCMP and RNC started their raid at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Locksmiths were called in to help police get inside the building. Police were then seen leaving with boxes of evidence. Brochures called “Cannabis Times” could be seen in the front lobby.

Police finished the raid at about 10 p.m. On Thursday, they called the shop an “illegal marijuana dispensary,” and revealed they had seized maruijuana, shatter and hashsish.

Two people were arrested and face charges under the controlled substances act.