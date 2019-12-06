Expect to see more police on the province’s roads this weekend as the RCMP marks national Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday.

RCMP members will be directing enforcement efforts on road safety and will be watching for impaired drivers. Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the province as police continue efforts in keeping roadways safe.

Motorists are reminded that impaired driving is not limited to just alcohol – drivers can also be impaired by drugs, both legal and illegal, including prescription medication, and can be charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.