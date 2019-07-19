Police are investigating a serious pedestrian-motor vehicle collision that happened just before 10 am on Pitts Memorial Highway.

Both lanes of traffic are closed on Pitts Memorial Drive this morning. Rescue crews arrived at an accident in the East Bound Lane around 9:30 am, and as they were responding to that call, two cars collided in the West Bound Lane. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/WpSdc4m1E6 — Ben Cleary (@BenClearyNL) July 19, 2019

Multiple vehicles were involved, initially it started with a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian accident in the east bound lane.

While officers were on scene – a second collision occurred in the west bound lane.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️ Pitts Memorial Drive, East and West bound, from Kilbride to Downtown, will be closed to traffic due to a MV-Pedestrian collision. #nltraffic — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) July 19, 2019

Pitts Memorial Highway from downtown to Kilbride has been closed while police investigate.