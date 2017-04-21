Protesters slowed traffic to a crawl Friday afternoon as workers try to leave the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in St. John’s.

The protesters are supporting fisherman Richard Gillett, who is in his ninth day of a hunger strike. Gillett is demanding a meeting with federal fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Protests have been escalating across the province ever since DFO cut quotas to crab and shrimp.

NTV’s Ryan Harding is reporting that the last few cars have been allowed to leave. Jason Sullivan of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters (FISH-NL) told NTV News that protesters allowed the cars to leave after police said they would intervene.