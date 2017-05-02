Two adult females in the Metro area were caught driving while impaired between Monday night and early Tuesday morning and now face charges. Just after 11pm on Monday, RNC Patrol Services stopped a vehicle on Old Placentia Road in Mount Pearl and charged a 48-year old woman with Impaired Driving and Refusal of the Breathalyzer. She was issued a 7-day driving suspension and released to appear in court at a later date. The second incident came shortly after 2am, when police pulled over a vehicle in Cowan Heights on a traffic safety stop. As a result, a 27-year old woman was charged with Impaired Driving and Refusal of the Drug Recognition Evaluation. She also owes $3,000 in outstanding fines. The vehicle was impounded and the accused was held for court.