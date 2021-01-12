Police seized weapons, and arrested a man and a woman in St. John’s on Monday evening.

The RNC’s Tactics and Rescue Unit descended on a residence just before 9:30 p.m. Monday to execute a warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation. Following entry to the home, investigators seized four firearms and various ammunition.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carelessly using a firearm or ammunition, breach of firearms regulations, and other firearms offences. A 28-year-old woman was also charged with multiple firearms offences, including carelessly using a firearm or ammunition, breach of firearms regulations, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested for being unlawfully at large, and a 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. The accused have been held to appear in provincial court.