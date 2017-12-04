Investigation has concluded surrounding a drug trafficking case in Sheshatshiu this weekend. Police and K9 services executed a search warrant in the community on Friday seizing a significant amount of cash, cocaine and ammunition from the home. Scott Diamond was arrested and currently awaits a court appearance. The 53 year-old Goose Bay man faces charges of possession with the purpose of trafficking, dealing cocaine and breach of a lifetime weapons ban. Removal of these illegal drugs makes for safer streets in Labrador.

