Police make multiple arrests after Paradise home invasion

It was reported to police that several armed and masked men forced their way into the home and fled with electronics and jewelry. The men fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

The RNC was called to a report of a violent break and entry on Angels Road in Paradise just before 11:30 p.m. Two people were in the home at the time. Neither was physically injured.

Moments later, police officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned near a wooded area on Dawe’s Road. The suspects were arrested without incident by two police dog service units and firearm was seized during this incident.

A short time later, a second suspect vehicle was stopped on Topsail Pond Road by patrol officers and two other men were arrested in connection with the home invasion. That vehicle, along with the first vehicle, was seized by police.

The four men who were arrested will appear in provincial court Friday afternoon. All four men were charged with armed robbery, break and entry (home invasion) and breaching conditions of court orders. The two men arrested by police dog services were additionally charged with Forcible Confinement for their role in the incident.

Police believed it was a targeted incident.