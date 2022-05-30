Police have made four arrests after a string of violent incidents over the last few weeks which they say are connected to a “criminal network” in the metro area.

On May 26, the RNC arrested 20-year-old Robert Belbin of St. John’s, and he was charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing which occurred in the downtown area of St. John’s on May 21, 2022.

On Sunday, May 29, the RNC Major Case Management Team arrested 20-year-old Brandon Chafe from St. John’s in relation to trafficking firearms. He was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court. The investigative team also intercepted and seized a number of illegally owned firearms in the Brookfield Road area of St. John’s.

On Monday, May 30, at approximately 9 a.m., 19-year-old Abigail Gillingham from St. John’s was arrested in relation to numerous firearms offences. At around noon, an 18-year-old male from St. John’s was arrested, with current charges relating to breach of court order. Both accused have been held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.