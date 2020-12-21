Police have made arrests in connection with the death of Jonathan Henoche, who died in custody at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in 2019.

The charges have not yet been sworn in court. The people charged have been released on conditions and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date. The RNC will provide further information as the investigation progresses.

At the time of his death, Henoche was awaiting trial after he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Regula Schule in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in 2016.

The RNC CID Major Case Management Team are asking that anybody with information which may assist to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.