Wednesday afternoon, RNC Patrol Services were able to make an arrest in connection with a theft from a West-end St. John’s pharmacy that occurred last Friday. Around 2:45pm, police located a 30-year old man wanted in relation to the incident. When he was taken into custody, police found a large knife on him. He was charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and several Breaches of Court Orders. He was held for court this morning.