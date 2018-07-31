Two businesses in the Goulds were robbed last night and RNC are looking for those responsible. The first incident happened just after 10:00pm, when two males entered a licensed establishment wearing hoodies with their faces covered and demanded cash. They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred less than an hour later at a service station. A man entered the business wearing a black Under Armor ball cap, a dark blue sweatshirt, and florescent yellow work gloves. He fled on foot with a small amount of beer. Both robberies are still under investigation.