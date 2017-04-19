Charges have been laid but the suspect has not yet been apprehended in a break and enter with assault Tuesday morning. Around 11:00am, RNC Patrol Services received a report of assault at a residence in centre-city St. John’s. The suspect had fled by the time police attended the scene. After conducting an investigation, police charged a 19-year old female of no fixed address with Assault, Break and Entry, Mischief for Damage to Property, and Breach of Court Orders. The accused was unable to be located and a warrant for her arrest was requested. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault.