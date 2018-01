The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Dale Curran. 34-year old Curran was last seen walking on Waterford Bridge Road around 4:00pm on Thursday wearing dark clothing, a North Face jacket, and slip-on shoes. He is described as approximately 6′, about 160lbs, with brown hair. The RNC is concerned for Curran’s well-being and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call RNC or Crime Stoppers.

