Police are looking for a man who walked away from an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A single vehicle rolled over on the TCH near Hodgewater Line at about 9:15 a.m. Friday. A┬áman was seen leaving the vehicle on foot. He was was wearing a tan-coloured t-shirt and was barefoot. it’s unknown if the man had any injuries.

Police suspect he may have hitchhiked from the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.