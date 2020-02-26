The RNC says it has located 14-year-old Cassidy Lewis and her safety has been confirmed.

Original Story:

The RNC is searching for a missing 14-year-old named Cassidy Lewis.

Lewis was last sheen in the area of Anderson Avenue in St. John’s on Feb. 25 at approximately 2:35 p.m. Lewis is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. A clothing description is not available at this time.

The RNC has concerns for Lewis’ safety and well-being, and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.