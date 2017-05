Sunday afternoon RNC were called to a disturbance in the Town of Torbay. Near 4:00 Police arrived on scene to discover an assault had taken place and the accused, who also damaged the property, had fled the area. Hours later the 22 year-old suspect was located in the town area. He was arrested around 8 p.m. on two counts of assault and damage to property. He was held for court. No injuries were sustained in the incident.