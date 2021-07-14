Police have charged a 24-year-old man with dangerous driving after he was clocked at more than 200 kilometres an hour on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP officers were conducting speed enforcement using hand-held laser equipment when they clocked a Dodge Challenger travelling east on the TCH at 232 km/h. Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Bennett of Pasadena has been charged dangerous driving after being stopped by RCMP at Middle Gull Pond.

Bennett is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with excessive speeding and imprudent driving and under the Criminal Code of Canada with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s license was suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded. Bennett will appear in St. John’s Provincial Court Oct. 22, 2021.