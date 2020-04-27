A total of 26 speed-related charges were laid on April 22, 2020, during a joint speed enforcement initiative near Paddy’s Pond on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Four drivers were travelling at excessive speeds with readings of 152 km/hr, 155km/hr, 158km/hr and 170km/hr respectively. Each were issued tickets with a hefty fine, license suspensions and their vehicles were impounded.

‘In 2019, speed was a factor in 33% of fatal collisions in RCMP policed areas of NL. Now more than ever, we must drive responsibly amid a public health emergency. This type of driving behavior is dangerous at any time and both police forces in this province will continue efforts to keep you safe.’