Springdale RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway about three kilometres east of Baie Verte Junction. Two people died at the scene.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say a pickup truck crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a small car.

A vehicle travelling behind the car attempted to avoid the collision and departed the roadway. The occupant of that vehicle was not injured. Two of the four occupants in the small car died at the scene and two were transported for medical treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was arrested for drug-impaired driving causing death. He was taken to the Green Bay Community Health Centre in Springdale and a blood sample was drawn.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services Central attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of drug-impaired driving causing death and injuries are appropriate.