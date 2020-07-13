The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is warning the public following the theft of property from a commercial business in the Paradise area.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, the RNC received a report that break and enter occurred at 3% Realty. As a result, individuals who had listed their homes with them within the last five years who have not changed their locks since, should make contact with 3% Realty. They can be reached at 709-782-1302.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this or any crime is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.