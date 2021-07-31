Police responded to a report of a Pharmacy robbery in the town of Conception Bay South yesterday, and discovered a significant quantity of narcotics were stolen.

These narcotics pose a significant safety concern due to the associated risks and effects if taken improperly or in large doses.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are asking that if any member of the public has any information with respect to this incident or as to the location of this medication, to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, General Investigation Unit.