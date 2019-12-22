Police are investigating the sudden deaths of a man and a woman in Conception Bay South, the RNC confirmed Sunday.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., members of the RNC Operational Patrol Services Division (OPS) responded to a request for police assistance at a residence in the area of Roberts Road North. A short time after arriving at the residence, officers located two deceased adults on the property, a man and a woman in their early fifties. Members of the RNC Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and MCU subsequently responded to the scene.

The investigation in to the deaths of the man and woman remains ongoing. Investigators will work with the office of the chief medical examiner to confirm cause of death. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no further public safety concern. The RNC extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

As the investigation is ongoing, investigators ask that anyone with information which may assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Original Story:

Police are keeping tight-lipped as they maintain a heavy presence at a home on Robert’s Road North in Conception Bay South.

The RNC is not saying what brought officers to the home, but neighbors say a man and woman who live there were discovered dead Saturday afternoon.

The television remains on the the living room, as do lights throughout the house. Outside, a light-up Christmas snowman remains dark. Neighbouring homes are lit in festival lights.