Over the last 24 hours, police in the province were alerted to two Break and Enters. The first happened around 10:00pm Wednesday night at a home on Gillis Drive in Stephenville. St. George RCMP learned that suspects gained entry to the residence by breaking in the back door. An undisclosed amount of cash and medication was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

The second incident happened shortly after 2:00am when RNC Patrol Services responded to a break and entry at a pharmacy in the centre city of St. John’s. No further details are known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.