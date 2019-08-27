Police are investigating a triple-stabbing that happened over the weekend in downtown St. John’s.

The RNC say they responded to an incident shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday morning at Toslow bar.

The bar posted on their Facebook page that a patron attacked staff and patrons at that bar. Three people were injured – and those victims knew the attacker.

We will be closed for the remainder of today. Last night an individual attacked staff and patrons at the bar. The… Posted by Toslow on Friday, August 23, 2019

The 29 year old was charged with three counts of assault, for having a weapon, and being a danger to the public. The matter is before the court.