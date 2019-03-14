Police in the Labrador West Region are investigating a workplace incident, where four people were sent to hospital as a result of a train accident.

Yesterday around 10:15 a.m., RNC officers responded to a complaint of a workplace incident involving a train between Labrador West and Churchill Falls on the Trans-Labrador Highway.

Four men sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Labrador West Health Center. No other vehicles were involved.

My thoughts are with those affected by today’s train accident near #LabradorCity which has sent four IOC employees to hospital. #GovNL — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) March 13, 2019

The Trans-Labrador Highway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

The RNC Labrador West Region is continuing the investigation into this matter and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 709-944-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).