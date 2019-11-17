Firefighters were called to a home on Pennywell Road around 6:30 Saturday evening.

They were met by smoke and flames when they arrived, and found several fires burning inside when they entered the home. Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames, but not before there was significant damage to the century-old home.

The investigation into the fire is being turned over to the RNC. The house had reportedly been recently vacated.

This was the second suspicious fire on Saturday. Shortly after 2 a.m. a home in Mount Pearl was damaged by fire. A woman has been arrested in connection with that incident.