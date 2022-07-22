SHARE
SJRFD and RNC responded to a suspicious fire at a downtown bed and breakfast. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a suspicious fire at a downtown bed and breakfast early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the location on Gower Street at about 1:30 a.m. It is reported that guests of the B&B woke to the sound of smoke alarms and the residence full of smoke. An attempt was made to extinguish the flames as they evacuated.

When crews arrived they discovered evidence of two separate incendiary devices inside the house. A guest had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fires.

There were no injuries reported.  An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Police speak with guests of a downtown bed and breakfast following a suspicious fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)