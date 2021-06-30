Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 54-year-old man that happened on Monday.

Shorty before 9:00 p.m., police received a report of a man found dead on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail on the old rail bed between Badger and Grand Falls-Windsor. Officers from the RCMP General Investigation Section, along with Grand Falls-Windsor detachment, attended the scene and recovered the body.

The RCMP Major Crimes Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are engaged. The RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services attended the scene yesterday.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.