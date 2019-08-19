The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old woman.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, just after 1 p.m., members of the RNC’s Operational Patrol Services Division responded to the area of Minerals Road in Conception Bay South along with paramedics. A woman was reportedly lying on the side of the road in the area, and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The 36-year-old woman of St. John’s later passed away while at the hospital.

We are actively investigating this matter, and are looking for CCTV or dash camera footage in the area of Minerals Road, CBS, near Porter’s Trucking, between noon and 1:00 pm on the date in question. Anyone who has information which may assist this investigation is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.