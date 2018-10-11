There is a heavy police presence in Goulds at this hour following what’s believed to be a sudden death in a residential area this morning.

The RNC is investigating a sudden death in Goulds after the body of a man was found near a driveway on Donovan’s Road this morning just before 7:00 a.m. The RNC Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and is working with the chief medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the death.

