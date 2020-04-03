A violent altercation in Goulds last night has left a 20-year-old man dead. The victim was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest. It happened shortly before 11 o’clock last night in the area of Della Drive and Sunset Street. A number of identification markers could be seen on the ground, as well as identification officers with the RNC taking samples from a blood trail that led from where the stabbing is believed to have occurred to where the man was found by a local residents. P police are treating the death as suspicious. A major case management team has been assembled to work on the investigation.

Investigators are actively canvassing for witnesses and are appealing for any CCTV or dash camera footage in the area prior to the police response. At this stage we are unable to confirm as to whether this was a random or targeted act.

Investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. So far there have been no arrests.