The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred downtown last evening.

The collision happened at the intersection of Gower Street and Church Hill and left a sedan with significant damage. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m.. The driver of the car was shaken, but uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle involved drove away, heading east on Gower Street.

It was the second traffic collision in the area in roughly forty-five minutes. Earlier in the evening a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Barter’s Hill and Lemarchant Road. That incident caused significant damage, but also resulted in no injuries.