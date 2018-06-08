On June 7, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Twillingate RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion in the community of Summerford.

Two unknown people entered a residence by force. The homeowner confronted the unknown suspects, who later fled the scene. During the altercation, a loaded handgun was left at the scene by the suspects. The handgun was later verified to be one of the firearms that was recently reported as stolen in Gander.

The suspects were reported to have fled the scene in a 2000-2003 red Ford F-150 regular cab truck with a distinct engine issue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Twillingate RCMP at 709-884-2811.