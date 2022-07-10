The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Blackmarsh Road early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Blackmarsh Road and Gulliver Place shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning after reports of a single-vehicle crash. When personnel arrived on the scene they discovered a car had left the road. The vehicle broke a fire hydrant then went down an embankment. The car struck a shed, moving it several metres, before striking a neighbouring house.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver of the car fled the scene on foot. RNC Police Dog Services responded to the scene in an attempt to track down the driver, however those efforts turned up empty.

There were no injuries reported. Police continue to investigate.