A 29-year-old man is dead after an ATV-pedestrian collision in Sheshatshiu early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at 4:15 a.m. that a man had been struck by an ATV that had fled the scene. The victim was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to the Labrador-Grenfell Health Centre, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police have located the ATV suspected to have been involved in the collision and are looking the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was in the area of Matshateau Street in the hours preceding the call at 4:15 a.m. is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or contact Crime Stoppers.