Police are investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV on Saturday.

Glovertown RCMP say they received a report around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that a man was trapped underneath a quad on a trail in Gambo. Officers from Glovertown Detachment, along with paramedics and volunteer firefighters from Gambo, attended the scene.

A 59-year-old Gambo man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was transported to hospital and later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged and the investigation is continuing.