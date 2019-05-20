The long holiday weekend has been marred by tragedy. Late Sunday night, a man was killed in Pouch Cove after the car he was in left the road and overturned. The Pouch Cove Highway was closed for several hours, it has since reopened.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.