Deer Lake RCMP are investigating a child luring incident that happened on May 10th in Pasadena. Around 7:00pm, police received a complaint that a nine-year old girl reported being approached by a grey-haired man in a dark coloured four-door truck. When the truck pulled up near the girl, the man rolled down the window then asked her if she would like to see his dog and offered her a ride.

The young girl refused to speak with the stranger and ran away from the area to find a trusted adult at a nearby playground. The RCMP reminds parents to have an open dialogue with their children about these situations and to warn them of the dangers of being approached by strangers.

Police are encouraging anyone with information or surveillance footage of suspicious activity to contact Deer Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.